BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys basketball team rallied from deficits at the half and after the third quarter on Thursday and downed host Bellefonte 46-43 in overtime.
The Raiders led 18-13 at the break and were ahead 27-23 heading to the fourth, but the Bison outscored them 12-8 to force the extra period.
Morgen Billotte netted five in the extra frame, while Andon Greslick drilled a 3-pointer to help Clearfield earn the victory.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 15 points and nine rebounds. Greslick added 12 points, while Billotte had eight points, five boards and three assists.
Clearfield improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Monday.
Clearfield—46
Miller 5 5-6 15, Greslick 5 0-0 12, Billotte 2 2-2 8, Pallo 0 0-0 0, Patrick 3 1-2 8, Way 0 0-0 0, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Kushner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-10 46.
Bellefonte—43
Fisher 2 0-0 6, Cox 1 0-0 2, Ebeling 1 0-0 2, D. Corman 0 0-0 0, Crissman 7 11-12 27, Hamilton 1 1-2 3, Halterman 0 0-0 0, McConnell 1 0-0 2, Tomasacci 0 0-0 0, J. Corman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 13-16 43.
Three-pointers: Greslick 2, Billotte 2, Patrick, Lopez; Fisher 2, Crissman 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 6 10 12 11—46
Bellefonte 8 10 9 8 8—43