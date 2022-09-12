WINGATE — Cole Miller and Evan Davis netted second-half goals to lift the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 2-1 road victory Monday over Bald Eagle Area.
Miller tied the game at 53:30 off an Ian Gibson assist, while Davis slotted home the eventual game-winner at 67:20 from a Conner Morgan helper.
Rhyan LaRock and Todd Hallman combined to make seven saves for the Bison, who improved to 2-2-1 overall and 1-1-1 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield is back in action Wednesday, hosting Tyrone.
Clearfield 2, Bald Eagle Area 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Parker Quick, BEA, 38:30.
Second Half
2. Cole Miller, C, (Ian Gibson), 53:30.
3. Evan Davis, C, (Connor Morgan), 67:20.
Shots: Clearfield 12, BEA 8
Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock 3, Todd Hallman 4) 7, BEA (Clayton Reigh) 10.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, BEA 3.