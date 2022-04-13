HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team downed visiting St. Marys 9-3 Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Morgen Billotte led the Bison with three hits, while Kyle Elensky had two.
Billotte, Elensky, Cole Bloom and Blake Prestash all scored two runs. Ty Troxell collected three RBIs, while Bloom had two.
Ryan Gearhart tossed a complete game 4-hitter to notch the win. He allowed three earned runs, while walking three batters and striking out eight in his 99-pitch performance.
Clearfield improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Bellefonte today.
St. Marys—3
Mosier cf-p 3000, Lewis p 2000, Rippey lf 1100, Chr. Coudriet ss 3000, Straub dh 3011, Snelick rf 0000, Cha. Coudriet Coudriet 3b 3000, Price c 2121, Bullers 1b 3010, Vollmer lf 2000, Ryan cf 1001, Lenze 2b 1000, McMackin 2b 1000. Totals: 25-3-4-3.
Clearfield—9
Elensky ss 3220, Barr 2b 4000, Billotte cf 3231, Prestash 1b 3210, Bloom c 3212, Gearhart p 2000, Lumadue cr 0000, Troxell dh 3013, S. Coudriet lf 0000, Fester 3b 3001, Rumsky 3b 0000, Quick rf 2010, Durandetta rf 1100. Totals: 27-9-9-7.
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 011 1—3 4 2
Clearfield 101 223 x—9 9 0
Errors—Chr. Coudriet, Vollmer. LOB—St. Marys 5, Clearfield 10. 2B—Bullers. HR—Price. HBP—Price (by Gearhart). SB—Elensky, Billotte. CS—Gearhart.
Pitching
St. Marys: Lewis—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Vollmer—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Mosier—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Gearhart—7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Gearhart (1-0). LP—Lewis.