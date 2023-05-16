PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield baseball team fell to host Punxsutaney 8-3 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bison had six hits on the day. Morgen Billotte had two of those, including a double. He also knocked in a run.
Hayvin Bumbarger also had a double, while Anthony Lopez plated a run.
Christian Welker took the loss for Clearfield, allowing six earned runs on six hits and four walks.
Clearfield fell to 7-11 overall. The Bison host Huntingdon today.
Clearfield—3
Billotte 3121, Mikesell 0000, Lopez 3011, Rumsky 3000, Bumbarger 3010, Bloom 3000, Domico 3110, Welker 2010, Mays 1000, Kushner 2100, Patrick 3000, Quick 0000. Totals: 26-3-6-2.
Punxsutawney—8
Bennett 2210, Tyger 3001, Day 2200, Savage 4013, Sikora 4122, Miller 2020, Henretta 0100, Hetrick 3011, Hallman 3000, Wood 2100, Bender 0100, Martino 0000, Miller 0000. Totals: 25-8-7-7.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 110 000 1—3 6 4
Punxsy 301 400 x—8 7 2
Errors—Billotte, Lopez, Welker, Quick. Hetrick, Wood. LOB—Clearfield 6, Punxsutawney 6. DP—Clearfield 1, Punxsy 1. 2B—Billotte, Bumbarger. HR—Sikora. SF—Tyger. HBP—Billotte, Lopez, Rumsky. Miller. SB—Billotte, Lopez.
Pitching
Clearfield: Welker—3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Mays—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER 1 BB, 1 SO. Billotte—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Lopez—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Sikora—5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Day—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Sikora. LP—Welker (0-1).