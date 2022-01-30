PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield boys basketball team defeated host Philipsburg-Osceola 58-56 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Bison Cole Miller scored six of his game-high 18 points in the OT period, hitting a field goal and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. The Mounties hit just 4-of-10 free throws in the extra period.
Clearfield ran out to a 16-4 lead after one thanks to Andon Greslick, who netted 10 of his 17 points in the frame.
P-O cut into the Bison lead in the second, hitting 12-of-14 from the foul line, while winning the quarter 17-12.
P-O trailed 28-21 at the half, but outscored the Bison 20-14 in the third to make it a 1-point game. Tristan Doyle scored six of his 10 points in the period, while Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone each netted five. Harpster led the Mounties with 17 points.
The Mounties won a low-scoring fourth quarter 9-8. P-O led 50-44 in the frame, but Ryan Gearhart and Miller drilled 3-pointers to tie the game at 50 to send it to overtime.
Gearhart had 12 points for the Bison, while Jeremy Whitehead scored 13 for the Mounties.
Clearfield snapped a three-game skid with the win. The Bison improved to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain League.
P-O dipped to 10-5 overall and 5-5 in league play.
The Mounties are back in action today at Penns Valley.
The Bison visit Bellefonte Tuesday.
Clearfield—58
Gearhart 5 0-0 12, Miller 3 10-11 18, I. Way 3 1-3 7, Greslick 6 2-2 17, Collins 0 0-0 0, Pallo 0 0-0 0, Natoli 2 0-0 4, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-16 58.
Philipsburg-Osceola—56
Harpster 5 6-8 17, Johnson 1 4-6 6, Doyle 4 2-2 10, DeSimone 3 2-4 9, Whitehead 5 1-4 13, C. Hahn 0 1-2 1, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-26 56.
Three-pointers: Greslick 3, Miller 2, Gearhart 2; Whitehead 2, Harpster, DeSimone.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 16 12 14 8 8—58
P-O 4 17 20 9 6—56