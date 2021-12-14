HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team improved to 3-0 this season with a 64-39 victory over St. Marys Tuesday at Bison Gym.
The Bison surged to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Cole Miller led all players with 25 points and added four rebounds.
Isakk Way scored 12 points and added four boards and five steals, while Ryan Gearhart netted 10 points and recorded three steals.
The Bison are back in action Thursday at Hollidaysburg.
St. Marys—39
Fox 5 0-0 12, Davis 1 0-0 2, Nedzinski 0 0-0 0, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Gavazzi 3 0-0 7, Coudfit 3 1-2 7, Hetrick 2 0-0 4, Clyde 1 0-0 3, Schultz 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 5-8 39.
Clearfield—64
Gearhart 3 4-4 10, C. Miller 9 2-2 25, I. Way 4 0-2 12, Greslick 2 0-0 4, Pallo 0 0-0 0, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Collins 1 0-0 2, Wilt 1 1-2 4, Lynch 2 0-0 4, J. Fletcher 0 0-0 0, B. Way 1 0-0 3, A. Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-10 64.
Three-pointers: Fox 2, Gavazzi, Clyde; C. Miller 5, I. Way, Wilt, B. Way.
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 7 9 16—39
Clearfield 18 15 18 13—64