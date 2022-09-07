A trio of longstanding rivalries highlights the Progressland high school football slate this week.
Clearfield hosts DuBois in what will be the 110th meeting of the storied rivalry, while Moshannon Valley makes the short trek to Glendale to face the Vikings for the 57th time.
Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone also continue their long-running series with the 69th all-time matchup.
Also on tap is an Inter County Conference matchup between Curwensville and Bellwood-Antis as well as the first-ever meeting between West Branch and North Star.
Here is a closer look at each matchup:
DuBois (2-0) at Clearfield (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: DuBois owns a big edge all time, holding a 70-34-5 record against the Bison. But Clearfield has won five straight and nine of the last 13.
LAST MEETING: Bison QB Oliver Billotte, now playing at Kent State, threw for two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to lead Clearfield to a 27-7 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DuBois’ Cam-Ron Hays, Austin Henerey and Dalton Yale. Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins and Eric Myers.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 7, BALD EAGLE AREA 3: Collins scored a TD six seconds into the fourth quarter and the Bison defense held on for a 7-3 victory to give head coach Tim Janocko his 300th career victory. DUBOIS 27, BROCKWAY 26: Henerey rushed for 84 yards and two scores, while Hays had a TD toss and run in the 1-point victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to be a little more balanced on offense and protect the football,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “DuBois is big and they’re a good football team. They’re not 2-0 by accident.”
Curwensville (2-0) at Bellwood-Antis (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Blue Devils lead the series 12-2.
LAST MEETING: The Golden Tide had to forfeit to the Blue Devils last season due to a lack of healthy bodies. Curwensville beat Bellwood-Antis 18-6 in 2003 in the last contested matchup.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Nik Fegert and Dan McGarry. Bellwood-Antis’ Dylan Andrews, Gaven Ridgway and Ethan Norris.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 36, JUNIATA VALLEY 15: McGarry threw for over 300 yards and accounted for all five Tide TDs (two passing, two rushing, Pick-6) in the 21-point victory. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 27, GLENDALE 0: Ridgway had three touchdown tosses to Andrews, and the Blue Devil defense held the Vikings to 58 total yards in the shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to continue to play good defense and tackle well for four quarters,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Our offense needs to continue to improve consistency, and continue to make big plays when the opportunities arise.”
Moshannon Valley (0-2) at Glendale (0-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mo Valley leads 34-21-1, but Glendale has won four of the past five.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion with 1:03 remaining and then intercepted a pass on the next Knight possession to pull out a 15-12 victory last season. Black Knight running back Levi Knuth ran for 288 yards in the loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s Knuth, Tanner Kephart and Connor Williams. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, Troy Misiura and Britton Spangle.
LAST WEEK: BERLIN BROTHERSVALLEY 42, MO VALLEY 0: The Mountaineers put up 28 first-quarter points on the way to the shutout victory. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 27, GLENDALE 0: With the score 13-0 at the half, the Blue Devils scored 14 points in the third to pull away from the Vikings, who had just 58 yards of offense.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to control the run game of Glendale and we need to get some offense going and get points on the board,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Glendale head coach Dave Trexler could not be reached for comment.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1) at Tyrone (2-0).
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tyrone leads 47-21 and has won 17 in a row.
LAST MEETING: Tyrone’s Ahston Walk hit 11 of his 19 pass attempts for 304 yards and three TD passes to lead the Eagles to a 38-7 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey, Jakodi Jones and Nick Johnson. Tyrone’s Braden Ewing, Ross Gampe and Walk.
LAST WEEK: HUNTINGDON 14, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 10: The Bearcats scored two touchdowns in the final 3:09 of the game to rally over the Mounties, who had taken a 10-0 lead on a Gustkey 19-yard run with 5:09 to play. TYRONE 30, BROOKVILLE 0: Walk threw for 171 yards and two TD passes to Gampe, and the Eagles defense pitched a shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We must be more consistent on offense,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “Last week, we were not as efficient and put ourselves in tough down and distance situations.”
North Star (0-2) at West Branch (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: North Star’s Cody Hause, Garrett Tunstal, Conner Yoder. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Wyatt Schwiderske and Scott Smeal.
LAST WEEK: KEYSER, WV 56, NORTH STAR 14: Yoder threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, but the Cougars were routed in a road loss. WEST BRANCH 48, EVERETT 28: Led by Biggans’ 367 yards rushing, the Warriors piled up over 500 yards on the ground to pull away from Everett. Schwiderske added 166 rushing yards in the 20-point decision.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Offensively we need to build off of last week and continue to grow as a team,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Defensively, we need to do our individual responsibilities so that we can do a better job of not giving up big chunk plays.”