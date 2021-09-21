HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team played Mountain-League foe Bellefonte to a scoreless tie for almost the entire first Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex before Red Raider Hayden Walker’s late goal changed the complexion of the game.
Walker scored with 38 seconds left before the half and the Red Raiders dominated the second 40 minutes in a 4-0 victory.
“Bellefonte’s a great team,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “They played really well. We hung in there for the first half and that late goal hurt us. it was kind of tough to recover from, and the second half just kind of went downhill.”
The Red Raiders outshot the Bison 6-4 in the first half with Walker taking half the visitor’s shots. Clearfield keeper Todd Hallman stoned Walker on a breakaway late in the first half and came up with several big saves over the course of the game that kept his team within striking distance.
“Todd played a great game back there,” Trinidad said. “He had some really key saves and he kept us in that game. Even their coach told me after the game, ‘your keeper played a great game.’ So Todd really stepped it up.”
Hallman made another big save against Walker early in the second half and stopped another shot close range shot off the foot of AJ Packer moments later, but he couldn’t prevent Preston Smith’s long-range strike from about 25 yards away at 47:49.
Walker made it 3-0 at 54:29 when he broke away from the Bison defense and chipped the ball over Hallman’s head.
The final Bellefonte goal came via penalty kick at 71:26. Red Raider keeper Quinn Tooker converted the shot to give the visitors’ a 4-0 advantage.
Bellefonte outshot the Bison 8-2 in the second half, but Trinidad thought his young defense, led by juniors Camden Gormont and Cole Miller held up well against the potent Raiders.
“We just played our normal defense and tried to do the best we could back there,” he said. “I thought the defense played pretty well. We’re young and we’re still learning some positions. And we had some guys out on COVID quarantine, so we were moving guys around.”
Evan Davis and Luke Sidorick led Clearfield with two shots each.
Hallman made 10 saves.
Bellefonte improved to 4-1-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in league play.
The Bison are back in action Thursday afternoon, hosting Huntingdon.
Bellefonte 4, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Hayden Walker, B, (unassisted), 39:22.
Second Half
2. Preston Smith, B, (unassisted), 47:49.
3. Walker, B, (unassisted), 59:29.
4. Quinn Tooker, B, (penalty kick), 71:26.
Shots: Bellefonte 14, Clearfield 6.
Saves: Bellefonte (Tooker) 6, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 10.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 3, Clearfield 2.