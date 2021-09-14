HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team edged visiting Brookville 191-194 Tuesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Ryan Gearhart led the Bison with a 44, while Ethan Evilsizor (45) was a shot behind. Dylan Greslick (50) and Adam Miller (52) also scored for Clearfield.
Brookville’s Killian Radel was the medalist with a 42.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday, playing a Mountain League meet at Bellefonte.
Clearfield—191
Ryan Gearhart 44, Ethan Evilsizor 45, Dylan Greslick 50, Adam Miller 52. Others: Jake Rumfola 69, Zach Walk 74. Jayvee: Carter Kaskan 61, Nathan Lumadue 49, Will Brickley 57.
Brookville—194
Killian Radel 42, Bryce Rafferty 48, Ian Pete 51, Owen Cayler 53. Others: Logan Girt 53, Jamison Rhoades 55.