COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Clearfield’s Kyle Elensky threw a three-hit shutout against Bradford on Saturday night at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Elensky picked up his third win of the season, walking just one and striking out three.
Nolan Barr and Morgen Billotte each had three hits and scored three runs for the Bison. Billotte also had a double.
Ty Troxell had plated two runs on a double, while Hunter Rumsky had two hits.
Clearfield improved to 8-10 overall. The Bison host Punxsutawney today.
Clearfield—11
Elensky p 3100, Barr 2b 4330, Billotte cf 3331, Prestash 1b 2001, Bloom c 1001, Lumadue ph 1000, Quick pr 0200, Gearhart ss 3111, Troxell rf 2112, Fester 3b 2000, Rumsky dh 3021, Coudriet lf 0000. Totals: 24-11-10-7.
Bradford—0
Fitton c-ss 2000, Gray 1000, Austin lf 2000, Lyons lf 1000, Roolo 1b-p-ss 2010, Ward cf 1010, Smith rf 2000, Wells 2b 1000, Renwick 2b 1000, Miller 3b 1010, Ward 3b 1000, Reese p 1000, McKay c 1000, Skaggs ss 1000, Greenberg 1b 1000, Lama p 0000. Totals: 19-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 304 31—11 10 1
Bradford 000 00— 0 3 2
Errors—Gearhart. Wells, Lama. LOB—Clearfield 7, Bradford 5. 2B—Billotte, Troxell. SF—Prestash, Troxell. SB—Billotte 3, Quick 2. Ward. PO—Roolo (by Elensky).
Pitching
Clearfield: Elensky—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Bradford: Reese—3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Roolo—2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Lama—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Elensky (3-3). LP—Reese.