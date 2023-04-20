BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield baseball team fell to host Bellefonte 4-0 on Thursday afternoon.
The Bison outhit the Raiders 6-4 on the day.
Both Morgen Billotte and Hunter Rumsky had two hits each. One of Billotte’s was a double.
Kam Kushner also had a double.
Elijah Quick took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and six walks. He struck out three batters in 4 1/3 innings.
Clearfield dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-7 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Brookville today.
Clearfield—0
Bloom c 3010, Lopez ss 3000, Billotte cf 2020, Bumbarger 1b 3000, Welker 3b-p 3000, Rumsky dh 3020, Domico rf 3000, Mikesell rf 0000, Kushner lf 3010, Quick p-3b 2000, Irvin ph 1000, Patrick 2b 0000. Totals: 26-0-6-0.
Bellefonte—4
Johnson rf 3100, Vancas p 2110, Kellogg-Long cr 0000, Ebeling cf 3000, Heckman ss 0000, Kormanic c 3001, Capparella 1b 3110, Purnell dh 1110, Fraley 2b 0001, Brown 3b 3010, Stock lf 0000, Fisher cr 0000. Totals: 18-4-4-2.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 6 1
Bellefonte 110 011 x—4 4 0
Errors—Mikesell. LOB—Clearfield 8, Bellefonte 8. 2B—Billotte, Kushner. SAC—Fraley 2. SF—Fraley. SB—Heckman 2, Johnson 2. CS—Vancas. PO—Domico.
Pitching
Clearfield: Quick—4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO. Welker—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Bellefonte: Vancas—7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Vancas. LP—Quick (1-3).