HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys soccer team was shut out by host Huntingdon 2-0 on Tuesday.
James Bounaccorsi scored both goals for the Bearcats, netting each in the second half.
Todd Hallman made six saves for Clearfield, which slipped to 5-11 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Penns Valley on Thursday.
Huntingdon 2, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. James Bounaccorsi, H, 60:12.
2. Bounaccorsi, H, 75:38.
Shots: Clearfield 5, Huntingdon 8.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 6, Huntingdon (Nathan Wisor) 2.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Huntingdon 5.