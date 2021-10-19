HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys soccer team was shut out by host Huntingdon 2-0 on Tuesday.

James Bounaccorsi scored both goals for the Bearcats, netting each in the second half.

Todd Hallman made six saves for Clearfield, which slipped to 5-11 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain League.

The Bison host Penns Valley on Thursday.

Huntingdon 2, Clearfield 0

Scoring Summary

Second Half

1. James Bounaccorsi, H, 60:12.

2. Bounaccorsi, H, 75:38.

Shots: Clearfield 5, Huntingdon 8.

Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 6, Huntingdon (Nathan Wisor) 2.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Huntingdon 5.

