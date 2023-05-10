HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team managed just two hits against visiting Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday in a 5-0 loss.
Morgen Billotte and Hunter Rumsky had the lone hits.
Elijah Quick took the loss, going five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks.
Clearfield dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-10 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola today.
Bald Eagle Area—5
Kah. Burns 4131, Serb 4111, Yoder 4000, Nagle 3122, Bisel 4010, P. Quick 4010, Kad. Burns 4000, Eckley 2110, Watkins 2100, McClain 0000. Totals: 31-5-9-4.
Clearfield—0
Lopez 3000, Bloom 3000, Billotte 3010, Bumbarger 2000, Rumsky 3010, Domico 3000, Irvin 2000, Kushner 2000, Patrick 1000, Welker 1000, E. Quick 0000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle 210 100 1—5 9 3
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 2 2
Errors—Kah. Burns, P. Quick, Bisel. Irvin, E. Quick. 2B—P. Quick, Eckley. HR—Nagle. SB—Serb. CS—Billotte, Domico. HBP—Nagle.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: McClain—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Clearfield: E. Quick—5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Welker—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—McClain. LP—E. Quick (2-4).