TYRONE — Evan Davis netted a hat trick Monday to lead the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Tyrone.
Davis scored just two minutes before the half off a Cole Miller assist to break a scoreless tie. He then added two goals a minute apart early in the second half. Zachary Krager assisted on the first tally.
Rhyan LaRock made seven saves to record the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 7-5-2 overall and 4-4-2 in the Mountain League. Tyrone slipped to 1-7-1 in league play.
The Bison host Bellefonte on Wednesday.
Clearfield 3, Tyrone o
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Evan Davis, C, (Cole Miller), 38:00.
Second Half
2. Davis, C, (Zachary Krager), 43:35.
3. Davis, C (unassisted), 44:35.
Shots: Clearfield 15, Tyrone 7.
Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock), Tyrone (Eric Sims) 10.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Tyrone 3.