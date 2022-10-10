Evan Davis HS
Buy Now

Davis

TYRONE — Evan Davis netted a hat trick Monday to lead the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Tyrone.

Davis scored just two minutes before the half off a Cole Miller assist to break a scoreless tie. He then added two goals a minute apart early in the second half. Zachary Krager assisted on the first tally.

Rhyan LaRock made seven saves to record the shutout.

Clearfield improved to 7-5-2 overall and 4-4-2 in the Mountain League. Tyrone slipped to 1-7-1 in league play.

The Bison host Bellefonte on Wednesday.

Clearfield 3, Tyrone o

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Evan Davis, C, (Cole Miller), 38:00.

Second Half

2. Davis, C, (Zachary Krager), 43:35.

3. Davis, C (unassisted), 44:35.

Shots: Clearfield 15, Tyrone 7.

Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock), Tyrone (Eric Sims) 10.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Tyrone 3.

Tags

Trending Food Videos