HYDE — After running to a 2-2 tie in their first meeting of the season in early September, the Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer teams locked horns again Wednesday evening, looking to start the second half of the 2022 Mountain League slate with a bang.
The host Bison scored the only goal of the first half then took control with two early in the second on the way to a 3-0 shutout of their rivals at the Bison Sports Complex.
“We weren’t happy with that (tie),” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “We’ve been getting better every game. This was a huge win for us. I think we were pretty close to (P-O) in the Mountain League standings, so this should put us ahead of them. It was a good game.”
The Bison wasted little time getting on the board, scoring just 7:15 into the game on a rebound goal off the foot of Ian Gibson.
Braydon Visnofsky started the play with a run down the left wing and a hard shot to the net that P-O keeper Hunter Bell was able to knock down, but couldn’t corral. Gibson crashed the net and was able to tap the loose ball past Bell to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
“We talked about that before the game,” Trinidad said. “It had rained earlier, so it was wet and the ball was slippery. Ian followed the shot and was right there. It paid off.”
There was no more scoring in the first half, although the Bison almost made it 2-0 a couple minutes before the break when Cole Miller’s throw-in down the left wing got redirected across the field to an open Zachary Krager, who was a little high with his blast toward the upper 90.
Krager and Gibson each had a pair of first-half shots for the Bison, who also got shots from Visnofsky, Camden Gormont and Evan Davis. But Bell was able to turn all but one away.
Mounties’ Danny Gray and Carson Long both had good looks at the net on the other end of the field, but each shot was stopped by Clearfield keepers Rhyan Larock and Todd Hallman, who each nabbed one.
The field started tilting toward the Bison in the second half as Clearfield had long runs of possession and were able to keep P-O largely out of the attacking third.
“Credit to the home side for a good game,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “We were missing some personnel today so we could not boss the midfield as we did in the 2-2 draw earlier this season.
“In general we played poorly going forward with a lot of guys out of position. It was troubling that we completed far more passes to our hosts that to ourselves going forward.”
Clearfield outshot the Mounties 6-1 over the final 40 minutes and were able to convert two of those into goals. The Bison defense also did a good job against P-O’s Long and Evan Bock, who each had a goal and an assist in the first meeting.
“Our defense has been playing great,” Trinidad said. “It’s tough for anyone to get through them right now. P-O has some dangerous players, but we were able to keep them in check.”
Clearfield took a 2-0 lead on a converted corner kick at 47:36.
Gibson took the corner and sent the ball into the middle of the box where it got batted around before Gormont was able to get a good foot on it and send it into the Mountie goal.
“We’ve been focusing on corner kicks in practice,” Trinidad said. “The guys are learning to fight for it. “Ian played a great ball in and it was nice to see Camden get the goal.”
The Bison got an insurance goal in the 57th minute when Connor Morgan played a through ball to the feet of Evan Davis, who got behind the Mountie defense and broke in 1-on-1 with Bell. Davis dribbled right at the P-O keeper, before making a move and sliding it by him at 56:22.
“That was a beautiful pass from Connor,” Trinidad said. “We talked about getting the ball through to Evan at the half. Connor paid attention and set Evan up and Evan is tough to beat 1-on-1.”
Clearfield improved to 6-3-2 overall and 3-2-2 in the Mountain League.
P-O slipped to 1-5-2 overall and 1-4-2 in league play.
The Mounties are back in action today at Cambria Heights.
The Bison visit Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
Clearfield 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Ian Gibson, C, (Braydon Visnofsky), 7:15.
Second Half
2. Camden Gormont, C, (Gibson), 47:36.
3. Evan Davis, C, (Connor Morgan), 56:22.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Clearfield 12.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Hunter Bell) 8, Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock 1, Todd Hallman 2) 3.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 4.