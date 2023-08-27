BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield boys soccer team blanked DuBois Central Catholic 1-0 Saturday in the consolation game of the Brookville Tournament.
The Bison, who fell to West Shamokin 4-1 in Friday’s opener, got six saves from Rhyan LaRock in the shutout.
Warren Diethrick scored the game’s lone goal at 52:02.
Clearfield (1-1) is back in action Tuesday, playing host to Philipsburg-Osceola.
Clearfield 1, DCC 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Warren Diethrick, C, 52:02.
Shots: Clearfield 12, DCC 6
Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock) 6, DCC (Andrew Reiter) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, DCC 1.