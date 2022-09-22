HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys soccer team shut out host Huntingdon 2-0 on Thursday.
The Bison got second-half goals from Ian Gibson and Cole Miller, and Todd Hallman made three saves to record the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 5-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison are back in action Monday, playing host to Penns Valley.
Clearfield 2, Huntingdon 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Ian Gibson, 57:20.
2. Cole Miller, 71:06.
Shots: Clearfield 16, Huntingdon 4.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 3, Huntingdon (Brandon Stuber) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Huntingdon 3