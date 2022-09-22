HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys soccer team shut out host Huntingdon 2-0 on Thursday.

The Bison got second-half goals from Ian Gibson and Cole Miller, and Todd Hallman made three saves to record the shutout.

Clearfield improved to 5-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the Mountain League.

The Bison are back in action Monday, playing host to Penns Valley.

Clearfield 2, Huntingdon 0

Scoring Summary

Second Half

1. Ian Gibson, 57:20.

2. Cole Miller, 71:06.

Shots: Clearfield 16, Huntingdon 4.

Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 3, Huntingdon (Brandon Stuber) 9.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Huntingdon 3

