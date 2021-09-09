HYDE — The 16th annual Bison Baseball Alumni Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The game is open to any former alumni who played Clearfield baseball at any level (Varsity, Junior Varsity, Senior League, Teener League, Babe Ruth, Little League).
Alumni are not required to play in the game, which was cancelled last year because of COVID.
The day will also be special as it will be a celebration of Bison baseball coach Sid Lansberry’s 50 season at the helm of the varsity team.
The cost for a hat, food, drink and membership into the Clearfield Baseball Association is $30.
All checks can be made to the Clearfield Baseball Association.
The day will feature the alumni game, home run derby and a photo session at the Penelec Field (512 Arnold Ave., Clearfield) before a dinner is held at the Knights of Columbus Picnic Grounds.
For more information, contact Coach Lansberry at 814-762-4512, Donnie Shimmel (814-553-6146) and Jeff Kavelak (814) 765-5088.
Updates on the alumni game can be found at clearfieldbaseball.com.