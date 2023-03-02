When the Pitt wrestling team goes on a road trip, there’s one bag that stands out among the others.
Sitting among a field of wrestling bags and black suitcases is a rather large pink one. The Heller brothers, Holden and Reece, share the bag.
Holden, 23, swears that it’s because their mother, Nancy, accidentally took the second suitcase the pair used previously after dropping them off at Pitt. It’s a giant suitcase so it works for two people, but Holden was a bit embarrassed because of the color.
Before the first road trip of the season, he asked teammate Cole Matthews to bring extra backpacks for the Hellers to use. That way they wouldn’t have to bring the suitcase.
“Everybody was talking about how we were packing extra light,” Holden said. “I was like, ‘Screw it. I’m bringing the suitcase next time.’ So, we package everything into the suitcase, and it works perfectly. It gets the job done. At this point, everybody loves it and can always comment about it.”
It’s not abnormal for the pair to share things. Holden and Reece have practically been inseparable their entire lives. They shared a bedroom and bunk beds while their older siblings, Sage and Willow, had their own rooms.
They’d swap books back and forth as children — the Percy Jackson series being a favorite.
They’d have lightsaber battles in the basement.
They’d even host mock Olympic competitions where they’d wear different colored singlets to represent various countries. Their friends would get involved. There was a fake podium. It was a whole production, and not a one time thing either.
“They’re best friends,” Nancy said. “They’re like twins. They’re like Frick and Frack.”
The brothers often get mistaken for twins despite being almost two years apart in age. Holden said the biggest difference is that he can grow facial hair and Reece can’t.
Their love for wrestling started early. Their love for combat sports started even earlier.
“I had spent most of my life since I was a kid doing martial arts,” Mark Heller, their father, said. “I already planned in the back of my mind how I wanted to bring them up in developing their martial arts skills.”
Mark and Nancy decided Judo would be the best place to start. It’s a derivative of Jiujitsu and involves using holds and leverage to unbalance the opponent.
Reece, 21, said they couldn’t get enough of it. When they got older, transitioning to wrestling was just the natural progression.
They would come home from practice and wrestle each other in the basement for hours. Sage would also join in. Nancy said the basement was “ruined” because of the amount of holes they put in the wall, including one body-sized and shaped hole.
Judo has influenced the pair’s “funky” style of wrestling even to this day.
“(Reece is) doing funky hip throws,” Holden said. “Catching guys on their back. A guy will be on his legs, (Reece) will throw them straight to their back in a defeated position and turn it into his win. It’s just kind of like a bag of tricks that you’re able to throw out at any time to surprise your opponent.”
It really helped Reece during his quarterfinal match during the Midlands Championship in December. His opponents weren’t expecting many of his moves, and he ended up winning the championship in his weight class. He also was named the tournament’s top individual point scorer after tallying two falls during his 6-0 performance.
“When you start doing something that young, like Judo, with the throwing, the hips and the foot sweeps and stuff like that, it just kind of gets ingrained into you,” Reece said.
They were also influenced by Max and Ben Askren, who were professional wrestlers that now have a camp in Hartland, Wisc. All three of the Heller siblings would go to their summer camps.
Ben Askren is known for his atypical style of wrestling that relies heavily on scrambling techniques. The Hellers all flocked to the style and were able to draw the attention of Hofstra head coach Dennis Papadatos.
Sage, 25, went first, followed by Holden and Reece eventually joining the squad, as well. Nancy and Mark credit Sage as being the reason the family has created a legacy of talented wrestlers.
It wasn’t until after Sage graduated in 2021-22 that Holden and Reece decided to enter the transfer portal.
Holden had graduated from undergrad and had to make the choice of continuing his education with Hofstra or looking elsewhere. Where Holden went, Reece was also going to go.
“We just wanted to change things up,” Reece said. “We wanted to go to a program hat had super high quality coaching, somewhere we could improve as best as possible because we love wrestling.”
They visited a few schools but knew quickly that they wanted to come to Pitt and join coach Keith Gavin’s squad.
The pair have helped Pitt to a season-best No. 15 in the NWCA Coaches Poll.
The Panthers claimed its first ACC dual title since 2014 and now aim for a first postseason team championship since joining the conference.
The Hellers are preparing for their first ACC tournament on Sunday as two of 10 wrestlers representing Pitt. Holden is the No. 1 seed in the 165-pound weight class and Reece is the No. 5 in 184.
“They didn’t know anyone before coming here,” Mark said. “They didn’t know how they’d be received. You just never know when you make a big move from one college to another to wrestle. They told me that it was the best move they’ve ever made.”