BELLEFONTE — Clearfield’s Danna Bender and Braedon Firanski each picked up individual wins Tuesday at the Mountain League Track and Field Championships at Bellefonte.
Bender won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.85 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.75. Teammate Haley Custaney was the runner-up in both events.
Bender added a fifth-place finish in the 200 dash, while Custaney was right behind in sixth. The Top 6 finishers in each event earned points toward the team race.
Alayna Winters added three Top 6s for the Lady Bison, placing third in the 400 dash, third in the 800 run and fifth in the long jump.
Other top finishers for the Lady Bison were Jada Rose (third, high jump), Katie Peacock (sixth, 1600 run), Dehlia Elbe (fifth, pole vault) and Riley Ralston (sixth, shot put).
The girls 4x400 relay team also picked up a second-place finish.
The Clearfield girls placed fifth in the team race.
Firanski’s winning throw in the discus was 139-9. Teammate Carter Freeland was third in the event.
Brady Collins picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Kai Lynch was third in the long jump and Ty Aveni (pole vault) and Isaac Samsel (shot put) each earned sixth-place finishes.
The Bison boys were sixth overall.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey was the lone Mountie to place in the Top 6, taking second in the 800 run.
P-O placed eighth overall for both the boys and girls.
Hollidaysburg won the team race for the boys with 143 points, just 12 ahead of second-place Bellefonte.
The Lady Tigers ran away with the girls team title, scoring 131.25. Huntingdon was second with 78 points.