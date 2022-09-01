Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending August 27.
Gustkey helped lead the Mounties over West Branch in a 49-20 victory. The senior QB threw a touchdown and ran for two more. He also had an interception.
“Ben is the true definition of a leader,” said P-O head coach Jeff Vroman. “He did an excellent job running the offense and executed the game plan perfectly. He showed his versatility at quarterback and made some huge plays from the secondary, as well.”