This trade deadline for the Pirates is a strange one. They do have some tradeable assets, to be sure. Players on expiring deals like left-hander José Quintana or outfielder Ben Gamel.
It’s strange, though, because many of the seemingly most-likely trades for the Pirates aren’t ones that would necessarily move the interest needle. And if the Pirates do make a blockbuster deal, it would likely be one that sees outfielder Bryan Reynolds or reliever David Bednar leave, and if that were the case it would signal a totally different direction for the Pirates entirely.
So, really, it’s anyone’s guess what exactly the Pirates will do in the next couple of days leading up to the deadline. They could be active players, making a bunch of small deals. They could be active players, making even some big deals. They could do very little, keeping much of their roster together for the time being before perhaps reassessing after the deadline passes.
General manager Ben Cherington certainly isn’t tipping his hand. On his weekly radio show with 93.7 The Fan on Sunday, he basically held firm to the stance that the Pirates will keep their phone lines open, try to learn as much as they can about the trade possibilities on the table, but don’t want to be forced into anything at this time.
“One of the biggest things every front office needs to be able to do this time of year is be able to prioritize, be able to manage time efficiently,” Cherington said. “There’s 29 other teams, and every team is throwing all kinds of stuff at each other and asking questions, and that’s how you find the deals that make sense. But at the same time, if you spend six hours on every idea that comes across the wire, it might distract you from the things that actually have a chance to make us better.
“That’s the little nuance for us in baseball [operations] is to really prioritize the stuff that we think has the most likelihood of helping us get better and the most likelihood of being able to execute. And then just hold the line, remain disciplined.”
At this point, obviously, the Pirates have only found one deal that sprung them into action. In that deal, they sent designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets in exchange for a major-league-ready reliever, Colin Holderman.
To some, that served as a sign that Cherington is willing to tinker with the MLB roster at the moment instead of searching only for projectable minor-league prospects. That could then lead one to assume that Cherington has a timeline in mind for MLB contention and is searching for near-term options.
That would likely be a misreading of the deadline, though. Cherington said in the wake of the Vogelbach deal that, while they were searching for an MLB-ready reliever in that specific trade, it didn’t preclude them from acquiring prospects in potential other moves.
“There’s a lot that needs to improve on this team to be able to win at the level we want to win,” Cherington said. “I think all that means is we need to stay open-minded. There’s not a particular type of player that we’re going to corner ourselves into saying this is the only kind of deal we’re interested in. I think sometimes in some kinds of deals, it may be more likely that the players that are available to us are either major league or closer to major league. Sometimes, and it would be same case for us, teams just know more about those players.”
In any case, the Pirates are still talking and listening to other teams and will continue to do so right up until the deadline. What that means for actual movement, everyone will have to wait and see.
No timeline for Contreras
In addition to his discussions of trade activity, Cherington updated the status of several minor-league players. Some injured, others in a sort of midseason holding pattern.
We’ll start with the latter category. Right-hander Roansy Contreras, after accruing a 3.78 ERA in 50 innings of work with the Pirates this season, was sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis before the all-star break.
The Pirates, they said, wanted to limit his innings this season after pitching through injuries in 2021, a cautious move to ensure Contreras remains healthy for the long haul.
Since then, Contreras has returned to the mound in the minors, tossing two innings for Indianapolis last week. While that’s a good sign, Cherington says there is no timeline for Contreras’ return to the majors, and that the goal is to make sure Contreras is ready to re-join the MLB club to pitch again in September.
“In order to do that, we felt, safely, we needed to create this little bit of a break in the middle of the season,” Cherington said. “Now he’s back pitching. He’ll build his pitch count up, probably sort of similar to what spring training looked like. It was two innings the other day, it’ll be three and 45 [pitches] or whatever next time out, and we’ll go from there. Again, he needs to do his part, obviously, which he has — continued to work hard.”