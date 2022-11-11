TORONTO — The Pirates know their offense must improve, and general manager Ben Cherington refreshingly described Thursday’s acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Jack Hartman as “a first move.”
Great. Now keep going.
Cherington also said publicly what many have speculated, that they’d also like to add a major league-caliber catcher this season. Again, great. Roberto Perez fits. Don’t stop.
“We want to improve,” Cherington said. “We know in order to improve, we’ve got to build a deeper offensive team, a deeper lineup and hopefully get on base a little bit more. First base/DH is one area, clearly, that we had some opportunity to improve on.
“We think [Choi] fits well for us. A left-handed hitter with a history of on-base skills. Good defender. Good reputation as a teammate. We felt good about this as a first move. We’ll continue to look at ways to add to the offense.”
Yes, they really do like Choi’s defense at first base. They think it will be good enough.
Defensive metrics paint a convoluted picture of Choi, where his average sprint speed and arm stink, but he does have a decent fielding percentage and was worth plus-2 Outs Above Average this past season.
In plain terms, Choi doesn’t get to a ton of balls like, say, Ke’Bryan Hayes across the diamond. He’s sure not going to sling the ball anywhere. But Choi has generally fared well when it comes to what he’s been asked to do.
And thus, he represents an upgrade over much of what the Pirates trotted out at that position this season.
“We’ve had him as a positive defender in our internal metrics,” Cherington said. “Defensive metrics are ones where there can be some variation between different models. But based on all the public information and our own internal, if we just add ‘em all up and average ‘em, we feel good about him playing defense at first.”
The last thing Cherington said that might resonate with people analyzing the good and bad with Choi involves his close to the 2022 season.
Not necessarily that Choi struggled, hitting .188 with a .617 OPS over his final 60 games, but more than it might’ve been hampered by a right elbow injury.
Choi, who’s back in his native South Korea, will have minor surgery in the next few days to fix what ailed him down the stretch.
The Pirates expect Choi to be fully healthy by the time he returns to the United States in January.
“Even the at-bats late in the year, although the raw performance kind of fell off a little bit, we’re still seeing good at-bats, good swing decisions,” Cherington said. “I can’t say for sure if [the injury] was contributing at all. But based on the total information we have, we feel good about him going into next year.”
It’s possible the Pirates are right with Choi. He sees pitches, gets on base and tends to hit the ball hard. That sort of stuff will play, especially in their lineup. That’s the glass-half-full view.
Choi also can’t possibly be the only one the Pirates add. Listening to Cherington talk, it seemed like he might not even be the only one at that position, which is often lumped together with DH.
“We want to continue to find ways to add depth to the lineup,” Cherington said. “It could come from someone who could play first base or DH. It could come with players who can play elsewhere on the field. A combination really. Just trying to build a deeper lineup.”
A last point Cherington made — and it’s valid — is that the Pirates have position flexibility.
In real terms, they can bump someone if they have to. Rodolfo Castro plays multiple positions. Maybe revisit Oneil Cruz in the outfield. Kevin Newman plays a couple. The outfield is hugely fungible.
Given the Pirates’ situation, they may have to cater to whomever is willing to come here, to sell them on available reps.
“Now that free agency is opening, we’ve had enough conversations with agents to kind of get a sense of where the more realistic and likely matches are,” Cherington said. “That doesn’t mean they’ll happen, but we’ll follow up on those conversations now that we’re all back from Vegas.
“The trade conversations, we’ll continue to see where it lands. But we’d certainly like to continue to add to the offense.”