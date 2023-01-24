HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team got off to a slow start against Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday and never recovered, falling 56-40.
James Hummel led the Knights with 15 points. Sam Howard added 12 points.
Moshannon Valley fell to 0-14 overall and 0-8 in the Inter-County Conference. The Knights were due to play Claysburg-Kimmel this evening, but it was postponed.
Bellwood-Antis—56
Wagner 1 1-1 3, Beiswenger 3 0-0 7, Shanafelt 3 0-0 6, Cacciotti 1 0-0 2, H. Schreier 7 1-2 15, Caracciolo 4 0-0 10, C. Schreier 2 1-1 6, Nycum 2 1-2 5, Bardell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 5-8 56.
Moshannon Valley—40
Hummel 6 2-3 15, T. Kephart 1 0-0 2, Howard 5 0-0 12, Beish 3 1-2 7, Evans 1 2-2 4, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-1 0. Totals: 16 5-8 40
Three-pointers: Beiswenger, H. Schreier, Caracciolo 2, C. Schreier. Hummel, Howard 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 18 20 15 3—56
Mo Valley 8 19 6 7—40