Suggested Scripture(s): Romans 12
This weekend our nation will observe Labor Day, unofficially known as the last day of summer, as Memorial Day is considered to be the “start” of the summer season. On this day, most people who can hope to take some time off for leisure and fun. Labor Day is also a holiday designated to remember those who comprise our nation’s work force – those who transport, produce, manufacture, build, create, clean, rescue, serve, etc. There was a song in the 1980s, I think, by the country group, Alabama, lauding our nation’s laborers who are the ones who really keep the engine of our nation’s economy running.
But as people of faith, our first vocation is being a disciple of Christ that colors and frames everything else we do. Teresa Stricklen, in writing for a national denominational mission yearbook puts it this way: When we are baptized, hands are laid on our heads ordaining us for a life of service empowered by the Holy Spirit. One of our baptismal vows includes a pledge to offer our talents back to God in praise for all that God has given us. This offering is our Christian “vocation” – quotation marks mine – such that our work, our relationships, indeed all of life becomes a form of prayer. Wow! For a biblical perspective, see the first few verses of the 12th Chapter of Romans penned by the Apostle Paul.
The late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said to an audience that even if the way we earn our wage is being a street sweeper, we are to seek to be the best street sweeper we can be because we are first and foremost a child of God and we may not realize how God is seeking to use us in ministry in the places we work, play, spend time with family, friends, and the stranger, in addition to where we worship.
Even in jobs that we may be doing simply because we need the money and really do not want to work in all the time, God may have us there to provide what we need for our daily living in order that we can also have the means to serve as a disciple and giver in Christ’s name to others.
When I graduated high school in 1975, in a letter written to me by my mother, one of the many things she encouraged was to, “never forget Romans 12” in both memory and practice. I was thinking of that the other day when reading Stricklen’s words about a seminary in Pittsburg, PA that invites young people to its campus in their junior and senior years of high school in order to explore spiritual and theological issues in a theological education environment. Stricklen says they also worship, have fun, and do a service project, …all while reflecting on what it means to be Christian and how their faith will shape their future education, work, relationships, and community involvement.
But according to the Apostle Paul, this kind of reflection is something any of us can do regardless of what season in life we find ourselves – young, old, student, laborer, or retired.
We are always being called by God to live out what Stricklen calls our “baptismal vocation” with thanksgiving to Christ our Lord. So what about you and me? Is our Christian faith simply something that competes for our time, energy, and resources like everything else, or, is it the frame and focus and an everyday act of worship that influences everything we do and how and in what attitude we do it?
For one does not have to be an ordained minister or a missionary for their Christianity to be their life’s vocation. Have a Happy Labor Day!