UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It seems drinking doesn’t have to end at the tailgate lots for Penn State football games for much longer.
Following a vote by Penn State’s board of trustees Friday afternoon, the university’s athletic department announced it will sell alcohol to the general public inside Beaver Stadium at some point during the 2022 season.
While the start date for alcohol sales is still to be determined, beer will be available throughout Beaver Stadium, except in areas near the student section.
According to a press release by the university, revenue generated from the sale of alcohol will be used on deferred maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium.
Alcohol was previously made available in the club and suite areas of Beaver Stadium starting in 2016.
In order to purchase alcohol on site, individuals must be 21 years of age with valid identification.
Each person will be limited to two 16-ounce alcoholic beverages per purchase.
There will be no more alcohol sales inside Beaver Stadium after the end of the third quarter. Penn State will become one of nine schools in the Big Ten to sell alcohol in public areas at home football games.