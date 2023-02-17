On a day when Penn State Football Coach James Franklin showed off the Rose Bowl trophy and told university trustees (and fans) the future looks bright for their Nittany Lions, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi assured them it’s going to look familiar, too.
Wrapping up Friday’s board meeting, Bendapudi gave the final answer to the first question about the future of Penn State’s football home –an aging facility that’s been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and visioning in recent years.
In what may also be the biggest announcement she’s made in nine months on the job, Bendapudi declared: “After significant consultation and research, the university has decided that rather than build new, we would renovate our iconic Beaver Stadium.”
Next step?
What exactly to do, and when how to accomplish it. But that’s for another day.
“I know there will be many questions,” Bendapudi said in her brief comments to the board, “but candidly, all we are at this point is to say we’ve decided we will renovate and not build new. There’s not much else to add (today).”
Rest assured the 2023 season will not be affected.
The president also said that the university is not yet in a position to share financial projections for the renovation project.
But she did take pains to stress that Penn State Athletics is a self-sustaining unit of the university – one of only a small number of self-funded collegiate athletics operations in the nation.
“It’s important to note that no part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees or any of our educational budget,” Bendapudi said.
Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft had already expressed his strong preference for renovating the existing stadium and getting more year-round use out of the facility, from hosting College Football Playoff games, hopefully; to an occasional NHL Winter Classic game and summertime concerts.
But Bendapudi’s declaration Friday seemed to make clear that she’s ratified that course, instead of building a totally new stadium.
In a release issued after the president’s comments, the university noted the current Beaver Stadium has been at the corner of Porter Road and Park Avenue since 1960 – the year after Alaska and Hawaii were admitted as U.S. states.
After the 1959 season, what was then known as New Beaver Field was dismantled and in 700 pieces was moved a mile-and-a-half to its current site, where it was reassembled beneath a new superstructure and christened Beaver Stadium, in honor of James A. Beaver, a former governor of Pennsylvania, president of Penn State’s Board of Trustees, and acting president of the University from 1906 to 1908.
When completed in 1960 it boasted 46,284 seats.
The stadium has more than doubled in size to 107,000 seat since then, giving Penn State one of the largest stadiums in the country.
The most recent major renovation occurred in 2001, with the addition of the 60 skyboxes in a three-level structure above the East stands.
In other Penn State football news Friday, the board did vote to spend up to $7.5 million on field infrastructure at the football team’s Lasch practice fields and inside at Holuba Hall, including a permanent video board and sound systems to enable “game day-like simulations.”
University officials also noted the upgrades will also help the four other sports that play games in Holuba during late winter and early spring when the weather requires it.
Debt service on the project will be covered from an existing athletic department endowment fund.
Franklin, in his brief remarks to the board, touted the 2023 team’s #5 pre-season ranking by ESPN, calling that “something we embrace and are excited about.”
As it happens, two of Penn State’s Big Ten rivals, Ohio State and Michigan, and numbers two and three, respectively.