WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team dropped a 10-3 decision to host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles built a 9-0 lead with four runs in the first and five more in the third.
Paige Jarrett led P-O with two hits.
Karissa Taylor had a double and an RBI.
The Lady Mounties slipped to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Mountain League.
P-O hosts Tyrone on Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Jarrett cf 4020, Cutler ss 4010, Bryan 3b 2111, Vaux 1b 4110, Chverchko 2b 3011, Taylor p 3011, Havens cr 0000, Williams c 3000, Bizzarri rf-p 3000, Herr lf 3110.
Bald Eagle Area—10
Eckert c 2321, Stere rf 4121, Tobias 3b 3023, Smitchko lf 4122, Shawley 1b 3000, Peary ss 3110, Thompson 2b 3100, Serb 1011, Habovick cf 3111, Albright p 2010, Housal cr 0100, Vozniak cr 0100. Totals: 28-10-2-9.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 120 0— 3 8 1
Bald Eagle Area 405 010 x—10 12 2
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Bald Eagle Area 7. 2B—Taylor; Stere, Eckert, Peary. HBP—Bryan (by Albright); Shawley (by Taylor). SB—Tobias, Housal. CS—Jarrett.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Bizzarri—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Taylor (0-2).