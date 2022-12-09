WINGATE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team opened its season with a 49-23 loss to Bald Eagle Area.
Sam Howard led the Knights with 17 points.
Mo Valley is back in action Monday, playing host to Curwensville.
Mo Valley—23
Hummel 0 0-0 0, T. Kephart 2 0-0 4, Howard 5 2-2 17, Beish 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Reifer 1 0-0 2, K. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-2 23.
Bald Eagle Area—49
Burns 4 3-5 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ka. Burns 1 0-0 3, Watkins 7 0-2 14, Angellotti 6 2-4, Serb 3 0-0 8, Jodon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-11 49.
Three-pointers: Howard 5; Serb 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 0 10 6 6—22
Bald Eagle 19 11 12 7—49