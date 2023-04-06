WINGATE — The Clearfield baseball team fell to host Bald Eagle Area 12-2 in five innings on Thursday.
Anthony Lopez and Christian Welker had the RBIs for the Bison, who led 2-0 early.
Clearfield slipped to 0-4 with the loss.
The Bison visit Huntingdon on Monday.
Clearfield—2
Bloom c 3000, Domico rf 3010, Billotte cf 2000, Rumsky 2b-1b 3110, Bumbarger 1b 1010, Mikesell 1b 0100, Mays p 0000, Durandetta p 0000, Lopez ss 1011, Welker 3b 2000, Irvin dh 2000, Quick p 0000, Kushner lf 1000. Totals: 18-2-4-2.
Bald Eagle Area—12
Burns ss 4221, Eckley rf 3111, Serb lf 4111, Yoder 2b 3222, Nagle p 3221, Basalla cr 0000, Bisel 3b 3221, Burns c 2011, Quick 1b 3112, Watkins cf 3112, Coakley (flex) p 0000. Totals: 28-12-13-12.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 020 00— 2 4 3
Bald Eagle Area 042 15—12 13 0
Errors—Welker 3. LOB—Clearfield 5, Bald Eagle Area 5. 2B—Burns 2, Yoder. 3B—Eckley. HR—Watkins. SB—Lopez, Rumsky; Burns 2. HBP—Yoder. CS—Yoder.
Pitching
Clearfield: Quick—3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Mays—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Durandetta—0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Coakley—3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Nagle—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Coakley. LP—Quick.