PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team was shut out by visiting Bald Eagle Area 3-0 on Saturday.
Both teams had just five hits, but the Eagles made the most of them, scoring all three runs in the first two innings of play.
Parker Lamb and TJ Wildman each had two hits for the Mounties. Both of Lamb’s hits were doubles.
Denny Prestash was charged with the loss after tossing 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, while walking four batters and striking out four. Wildman pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
P-O slipped to 11-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host Central today.
Bald Eagle Area—3
K. Burns ss 1110, Eckley rf 3000, Dubbs ph 1000, Serb p 3000, Yoder 2b 3000, Nagle dh 4011, Snyder lf 0000, Bisel 3b 3000, McClain 3b 1000, G. Burns c 3111, Quick 1b 3020, Watkins cf 2100. Totals: 27-3-5-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Gustkey c 3000, DeSimone cf 3000, Wildman 3b-p 3020, Prestash p 2000, Minarchick 3b 1000, Massung 1b 3000, Lamb 22 3020, Hahn lf 2000, Emigh rf 2000, McDonald 2b 3010. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle Area 120 000 0—3 5 0
P-O 000 000 0—0 5 4
Errors—Hahn, Lamb, Massung, Wildman. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 2B—Lamb 2. HR—G. Burns. SB—K. Burns 2, Serb. CS—Nagle. WP—Prestash.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Serb—7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Wildman—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Serb. LP—Prestash.