HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team slipped to 2-2 on the season with a 2-0 loss to visiting Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
Todd Hallman made five saves for the Bison, but goals by BEA’s Noah Giedroc and Carter Stere early in the first half were the difference.
The Bison, who fell to 1-1 in the Mountain League, travel to Tyrone on Wednesday.
Bald Eagle Area 2, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Noah Giedroc, BEA, 8:20.
2. Carter Stere, BEA, 14:50.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 7, Clearfield 5.
Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Seth Koch) 5. Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 5.
Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area: 7, Clearfield 3.