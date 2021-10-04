WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was edged by host Bald Eagle Area 2-1 on Monday evening.
The Lady Eagles scored the game-winner on an own goal with 12:54 left in the game.
“(The girls) rebounded nicely from their loss at Clearfield last week,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “An unlucky touch in the second half resulted in Bald Eagle’s second goal of the game, but the Lady Mounties never gave up and were in it until the end.”
Schenley Farrell scored off an Olivia Hutton corner kick with 15:48 to play to tie the game at 1-1.
Kinley Bender collected 11 saves for the Lady Mounties
“Kinley Bender played an outstanding game using her feet as well as her hands,” Matson said. “She came up big with 11 timely saves. All in all, it was a game that the Lady Mounties can build on with half of their slate yet to come.”
P-O slipped to 2-7 overall and 1-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Wednesday, hosting Tyrone.