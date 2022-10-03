PHILIPSBURG — Bald Eagle Area’s Ivy Flood scored just 4:51 into Monday’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola and the Lady Eagles made that stand up in a 1-0 victory over the Lady Mounties.

“Bald Eagle Area scored early on in the match and Philipsburg-Osceola could not manage an offensive attack to tie the game,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said.

The Lady Mounties had just one shot in the game.

BEA recorded 15 shots, while P-O keeper Kinley Bender made 13 saves.

P-O slipped to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in the Mountain League.

The Lady Mounties visit Tyrone on Wednesday.

Bald Eagle Area 1,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Ivy Flood, BEA, (unassisted), 4:51.

Shots: Bald Eagle Area 15, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Angelina Grieb) 1, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 13.

Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Tags

Trending Food Videos