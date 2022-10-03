PHILIPSBURG — Bald Eagle Area’s Ivy Flood scored just 4:51 into Monday’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola and the Lady Eagles made that stand up in a 1-0 victory over the Lady Mounties.
“Bald Eagle Area scored early on in the match and Philipsburg-Osceola could not manage an offensive attack to tie the game,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said.
The Lady Mounties had just one shot in the game.
BEA recorded 15 shots, while P-O keeper Kinley Bender made 13 saves.
P-O slipped to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties visit Tyrone on Wednesday.
Bald Eagle Area 1,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Ivy Flood, BEA, (unassisted), 4:51.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 15, Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Angelina Grieb) 1, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 13.
Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 1