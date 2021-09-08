PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to visiting Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday at Mountaineer Stadium.
Falen McHenry netted a pair of second-half goals to send the Lady Eagles to the win.
Schenley Farrell gave the Lady Mounties a 1-0 lead with a first-half tally. Chloe Matson assisted on the score.
“We played a really good first half and made a lot of improvement from our first game,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said.
Kinley Bender made nine saves for Philipsburg-Osceola, which dipped to 0-2 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties return to action Tuesday at Tyrone.
BEA 2, P-O 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Chloe Matson), 10:00.
Second Half
2. Falen McHenry, BEA, (Abby Hoover), 45:15.
3. McHenry, BEA, 54:43.
Shots: BEA 18, P-O 6.
Saves: BEA 5. P-O (Kinley Bender) 9.
Corner kicks: BEA 10, P-O 3.