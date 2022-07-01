PORT MATILDA – The Four Leaf/Philipsburg-Osceola 12U Little League All-Star softball team fell to Bald Eagle Area 3-2 in Friday evening’s District 5 Tournament Championship.
BEA led 3-0 after scoring two unearned runs in the first and tacking on a run in the third, but Four Leaf/P-O rallied with a run in the third and another in the fifth.
But BEA pitcher Harlee Witherite got out of the fifth inning with a pair of strikeouts after Kendyl Meersand’s one-out RBI single, then set Four Leaf/P-O down 1-2-3 in the sixth to earn the victory.
Witherite allowed just two runs on three hits, while walking one batter and striking our four.
McKenna Thorp hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth to get Four Leaf/P-O on the board.
Finley O’Hare drew a leadoff walk off Witherite in the fifth before Meersand’s one-out RBI single made it 3-2.
Macie Bush tossed a complete game for Four Leaf/P-O. She gave up three runs (just one earned) on six hits, while walking on batter and striking out six.
With the win, Bald Eagle Area advances to the Section 4 Tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Indiana Little League Field BEA faces the District 11 champion at 5:45 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area—3
Clark ss 3100, M. Guenot 2b 4110, Harter c 3111, Witherite p 3011, Chambers 1b 2011, King 3b 2020, Berger lf 1000, Yeaney lf 2000, Stamm cf 1000, C. Guenot cf 2000, Gavlock rf 1000, Jones rf 1000. Totals: 25-3-6-3.
Four Leaf/PO—2
Koptchak 2b 2000, Bucha ph 1000, Nelson cf 2000, A. Bush ph 1000, Cutler rf 2010, McCracken ph 1000, Bainey c 3000, M. Bush p 2000, Chutko lf 1000, O’Hare ph 0100, Selvage ss 2000, Meersand 1b 2011, Thorp 3b 2111. Totals:21-2-3-2.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle 201 000—3 6 1
Four Leaf/PO 001 010—2 3 3
LOB—Bald Eagle Area 6, Four Leaf/P-O 2. 2B—King. HR—Thorp (ITP, 3rd). HBP—Chambers (by M. Bush).
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Witherite—6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Four Leaf/P-O: M. Bush—6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Witherite. LP—M. Bush.