WINGATE — The Bald Eagle Area softball team scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and go on to defeat visiting Clearfield 7-2 on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison outhit the hosts 10-8 as Alaina Fedder was 3-for-4 with a double to lead the way.
Eve Siegel added two hits, while Aevril Hayward smacked a double.
Fedder took the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs (just three earned) on eight hits. She walked three batters and struck out five.
Clearfield slipped to 6-9 overall and 5-7 in the Mountain League. Bald Eagle Area improved to 14-1 overall and 12-0 in league play.
The Lady Bison visit Hollidaysburg today.
Clearfield—2
Singleton ss 2110, Hayward cf 4011, Fedder p 4030, Uncles cr 0100, Green rf 3010, Wisor rf 0000, Helsel 2b 1000, Gardner ph 1000, Houser 2b 1000, Campolong 3b 3011, Siegel dp 3020, McBride lf 2010, Billotte 1b 3000, Twigg (flex) c 0000. Totals: 27-2-10-2.
Bald Eagle Area—7
Ecjert c 3111, Baney rf 4000, Thompson lf 3110, Stere 1b 2210, Housel 2b 2100, King 3b 2124, Boone dp 3010, Bryan ss 3020, Perry pr 0100, Habovick cf 2000, Albriht (flex) p 0000. Totals: 24-7-6-5.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 002 000 0—2 10 2
Bald Eagle Area 010 150 x—7 8 1
Errors—McBride 2; King. LOB—Clearfield 8, Bald Eagle Area 4. DP—Bald Eagle Area. 2B—Fedder, Hayward; Stere. HR—King (solo, 2nd). SAC—Housel. SF—King. SB—Uncles, Singleton. WP—Albright.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—7 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Fedder (6-8).