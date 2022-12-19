CRESSON – West Branch’s Landon Bainey has had to handle a couple hurdles in his junior season, including cutting weight for the first time and wrestling months after breaking his wrist.
So far so good for the two-time state placewinner.
Bainey repeated in the 49-team Panther Holiday Classic on Saturday night at Mount Aloysius College by winning the 114-pound title.
Bainey, ranked third by PA Power Wrestling, went 5-0 over two days with three pins, an 8-0 major decision of Philipsburg-Osceola freshman Caleb Hummel in the quarterfinals and a 3-0 decision over Indiana’s seventh-ranked Nico Fanella in the finals. Bainey didn’t give up a point throughout the tournament.
“That was a good win for Landon,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said “He wrestled great all weekend. The big thing is his weight. He’s never cut weight before, so he’s getting used to cutting weight.”
Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, however, wasn’t able to repeat as champion at 160.
Dubler, the returning 160-pound state fourth-placer, lost to Boiling Springs’ two- time Class 2A state third-placer Michael Duggan, 8-6, in an intense and entertaining final.
“Obviously I think I made a few mistakes that ended up costing me,” Dubler said. “I was upset about those, but I think I did a lot of good things to improve on. Wrestling a tough kid like that at the beginning of the year is going to make me better for March.”
For Dubler, who captured his 100th career win with a pin of Huntingdon’s Devin Brenneman in 1:21 in Friday’s quarterfinals, it was his first loss in 17 bouts this season. Dubler went 4-1 over two days with three pins and a 6-4 overtime win over Manheim Central’s returning Class 3A qualifier Brett Barbush in the semifinals.
Bainey (9-0) struck in the first period, hitting a textbook slow double-leg takedown near the edge of the mat.
“I said to him ‘That’s as good as you can get on a takedown, buddy. You took him right off his feet,’” Jason Bainey said.
“I’ve been working on changing my shots up,” Landon said. “He kept his arms down, and I couldn’t get past his arms. So I got low and got both ankles, and it worked out pretty good.”
Bainey rode the entire second period, and tried very hard to turn Fanella with his tilt to no avail.
“Nico is a state caliber guy,” Jason Bainey said. “He’s not going to go to his back easy.”
Bainey escaped in the first 10 seconds of the third period. He stayed aggressive on his feet en route to the win.
Asked how the health of his wrist, which required pins in it after breaking it in offseason wrestling, Bainey said, “It feels pretty good. I got cleared in the fall and I’ve been wrestling non-stop for the last four months because I missed four months. I’m coming back stronger now.”
Dubler, who had 14 falls in his first 15 bouts, before the OT win in the semifinals, and Duggan went to the third period tied, 2-2. Duggan chose down for the third period.
After a long hesitation and conferring with coach Brian Storm, Dubler chose neutral, giving a point to Duggan.
The choice paid off as Dubler nailed a takedown 31 seconds into the period to go up 4-3. Duggan escaped to tie the score, and took Dubler down with 42 seconds left to go up, 6-4. Dubler tied the score again when he nailed a reversal with 14 seconds remaining.
The bout appeared to be heading toward OT, but Duggan reversed with 2 seconds left to get the win.
“I was pretty excited about (tying it up late),” Dubler said, “but I kind of overlooked the part of riding him out for the rest of the period. The next thing in my head was I need to go get a takedown in overtime.
“I kind of slacked off on top, which isn’t like me. I’m usually tough and gritty on top. But he wrestled until the finish and ended up getting a reversal. That was dumb on my part.”
Six other Progressland wrestlers placed in the top eight at their weight classes.
Hummel (114) and Glendale’s George Campbell (152) finished third. Glendale freshman Daniel Williams (285) placed fifth, while P-O’s Marcus Gable (152) took sixth. Glendale’s Britton Spangle (215) finished seventh, while West Branch freshman Bryce English (107) was eighth.
“Our varsity guys were challenged,” P-O coach Justin Fye said. “It was a tough tournament. There are a lot of good teams. We had two guys place, but we had a couple other guys who were a match or two from placing. It’s always good to see them show their improvement and see what we need to continue to work on.”
Williams pulled off a big win in his fifth-place bout when he survived a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker victory over Tyrone’s returning state qualifier Braden Ewing.
Williams, who went 6-2 over two days, escaped in the ultimate tiebreaker to win.
The Vikings (97 points) finished 11th in the team standings, while West Branch was 22nd and P-O was 30th . Boiling Springs (179.5) won the team title, while Huntingdon (157) was second.
P-O won the junior varsity team title by four points, 116-112, over Penns Valley.
P-O’s Ace Foster (107) and Glendale’s Bruce Kougher (215) claimed first place. P-O’s Isaiah Smeal (127) and Jake Bainey (172) and West Branch’s Drake Taylor(121) were third. P-O’s Dylan Koptchak (152) and Jake Shaw (189) placed fourth.
All three teams wrestle on Tuesday.
Glendale hosts Curwensville, and P-O hosts Bald Eagle Area, while West Branch is at Bellwood-Antis.
KEY, TEAM STANDINGS
1. BS—Boiling Springs 179.5; 2. HUNT—Huntingdon 157; 3. TRIN—Trinity 156.5; 4. SM—St. Marys 134; 5. PV—Penns Valley 126.5; 6. DB—Daniel Boone 119.5; 7. BENT—Bentworth 114; 8. MP—Mount Pleasant 112.5; 9. A—Altoona 110; 10. MU—Mount Union 104; 11. G—Glendale 97; 12. T—Tyrone 95.5; 13. C—Corry 92.5; 14. SG—Spring Grove 91; 15. F—Fairfax 88; 16. D—Dallastown 79.5; 17. MC—Manheim Central 79; 18. M—McGuffey 77; 19. PC—Penn Cambria and S—Selinsgrove 76; 21. J—Johnsonburg 75.5; 22. WB—West Branch 72; 23. ARM—Armstrong 71.5; 24. BB—Berlin Brothersvalley 69; 25. MC—Marion Center and SOM—Somerset 68; 27. MIFF—Mifflinburg 65; 28. FH—Forest Hills 60.5; 29. B—Bedford 59; 30. PO—Philipsburg-Osceola 58.5; 31. NB—Northern Bedford 58; 32. I—Indiana 52; 33. SW—South Williamsport 50; 34. NS—North Star 49.5; 35. CC—Central Cambria 47; 36. CK—Claysburg-Kimmel 42.5; 37. E—Everett 38; 38. H—Hollidaysburg 33; 39. CT—Conemaugh Township 32.5; 40. CHAR—Charlotte 30; 41. BF—Beaver Falls 22; 42. WH—Westmont Hilltop 20; 43. BA—Bellwood- Antis, LV—Ligonier Valley and R—Ridgway 15; 46. CF—Colonial Forge 14; 47. C—Central 12; 48. CH—Cambria Heights 3; 49. RICH—Richland 2.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
107—Weaver, A, dec. Tinsmsan, MC, 3-1; 114—Bainey, WB, dec. Fanella, I, 3-0; 121—Canali, TRIN, dec. Longhi, MP, 6-4 OT; 127—Vargo, BENT, maj. dec. Allison, TRIN, 11-2; 133—Bounds BS, dec. Shunk, PV, 10-4; 139—Cassidy, B, dec. Ivcic, BENT, 12-5; 145—Hoover, PC, dec. Poklembo, MP, 3-0 152—Sipes, A, dec. Watson, PV, 9-3; 160—Duggan, BS, dec. Dubler, G, 8-6; 172—Wehler, SM, dec. Zimmerman, J, 3-1; 189—Hogan, DB, pinned Holmes, SOM, 1:03; 215—Quick, CC, dec. Jacobs, ARM, 5-3; 285—Ulrich, MIFF, dec. Singleton, HUNT, 7-3.
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Karter Quick, Central Cambria
CONSOLATIONS
PROGRESSLAND RESULTS
THIRD PLACE
114—Hummel, PO, dec. Darlington, PV, 9-5; 152—Campbell, G, dec. Wolfanger, SM, 4-2
FIFTH PLACE
152—Heilbrun, MC, dec. Gable, PO, 9-3; 285—Williams, G, dec. Ewing, T, 3-2 UTB
SEVENTH PLACE
107—Copello, R, dec. English, WB, 3-2; 215—Spangle, G, dec. Conover, SG, 5-3