ALLPORT — West Branch 114-pounder Landon Bainey advanced to the semifinals of the Ultimate Warrior Tourmament Friday with three first-period falls, pinning Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger, Tyrone’s Miles Webber and Reynolds’ Waylon Waite.
He’ll tangle with United’s Josef Garshnik in this morning’s semifinals.
The Warriors, who are in 24th place in the team race among 42 schools, also have Jake Mann (121), Kaleb Sallurday (121) and Logan Folmar (172) still wrestling in the consolation bracket.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel (107), Sam McDonald (114) and Marcus Gable (152) are still alive in the conseys for the Mounties, who are tied for 25th in the team race.
Moshannon Valley’s lone remaining wrestler is 215-pounder Tyler Lobb, who is also in the consolation bracket. The Knights are tied for 41st in the team standings.
Central Mountain is on top of the team standings with 116 points and five semifinalists. Mifflin County follows with 96.5 points and United is third with 86.
Wrestling is set to start back up this morning at 9 a.m.