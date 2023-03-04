ALTOONA — A trio of Progressland wrestlers went 2-0 Friday on the first day of the Southwest Regional Class 2A Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse to advance to this morning’s semifinal round and punch their tickets to PIAAs next weekend at Hershey.
All 14 area wrestlers remain alive in the tournament with 11 in the consolation brackets.
Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160) and Daniel Williams (285) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (114) are the Progressland semifinalists.
Dubler pinned his way to the semis, a first-period fall in his opener against Quaker Valley’s Marcus Richey before scoring a second-period pin of Frazier’s Jackson Angelo in the quarterfinals.
He’ll face Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura, who also picked up two falls, in the semis.
Williams won a hard-fought 7-2 decision over Bentworth’s Alex Rusilko in his Round of 16 bout, then took care of Somerset’s Zane Hagans, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.
The Viking freshman tangles with Tyrone’s Braden Ewing in the semifinals. Ewing scored a 9-1 major decision over WPIAL champ Christian Flaherty of Keystone Oaks. Williams beat Ewing 3-1 in Sudden Victory two weeks ago in the District 6 semifinals.
Bainey decked Derry’s Zach Burch in the first period of his first-round matchup before coming away with a 3-0 victory over Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal in the quarterfinals. Sentipal won the regional title and placed fifth at states last season at 106.
Chartiers-Houston’s Jorden Williams is up next for Bainey. Williams was a Class 3A regional runner-up at 106 a season ago.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nate Fleck (133) and Marcus Gable (152) also made the quarterfinal round after Round of 16 wins, but each fell in their bouts. Fleck pinned Central Valley’s Don Lindsey, but then lost by fall to Montour’s Peter Chacon, who placed fourth at regionals at 132 last season.
Gable was in two nail-biters, edging Burgettstown’s Rudy Brown 2-1 in his opener, then dropping a 9-7 decision to Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright. Brown was fourth at 138 at regionals last season.
Mounties’ Caleb Hummel (107) and Ben Gustkey (127), Glendale’s Britton Spangle (215) and West Branch’s Hunter Schnarrs (139) and Logan Folmar (172) all dropped their Round of 16 bouts and then got byes in the first consolation round. Black Knight 215-pounder Tyler Lobb won his pigtail match, but fell to top-seeded Brenan Morgan of Central Valley in the Round of 16. Lobb received a bye in the first consey round.
Three other Progressland wrestlers staved off elimination with wins in the first consolation round after each lost their opening bouts.
Mo Valley’s Lucas Yarger (133) and Connor Williams (285) and Glendale’s George Campbell (152) all came up with decisive victories to continue their time at regionals. Yarger won by major decision, while Williams and Campbell both pinned their opponents.
Glendale leads all area teams with 25 points, which puts them in 12h place in the 67-team tournament. West Branch is 34th with 11 points, while P-O is tied for 35th with 10. Mo Valley is tied for 40th with eight points.
Chestnut Ridge leads the team race with 68.5 points and has a tournament-best five in the semifinals and 10 still alive in the tourney.
Burrell (49.5), Bald Eagle Area (43.5), Frazier (40) and Penns Valley (37) round out the Top 5 teams.
Wrestling resumes this morning at 9 with a pair of consolation rounds. The semifinals and another consolation round follow at an approximate 12:30 p.m. start time.
Finals and all placement bouts are scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.