CRESSON – Two years ago, then freshman Glendale’s Zeke Dubler made it to the 113-pound finals of the Panther Holiday Classic, but dropped a 2-0 decision to Father Judge’s Sean Logue.
That loss served as motivation for the now 160-pound Dubler going into this past weekend’s 47-team Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College.
“The loss hurt. I posted a picture on my Instagram of me on the second place (spot on the medals stand),” Dubler said. “I looked at it every day. I wanted to win it.”
Dubler did just that, beating Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman, 3-1, in the finals to complete a 5-0 performance in the tournament.
“This is pretty awesome,” he said after coming down off the medals stand. “This was one of the tournaments I wanted to win pretty bad.”
West Branch’s top-seeded Landon Bainey also captured a title, beating Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser, 6-3, in the 113-pound finals to wrap up a 5-0 performance in his first appearance in the tournament.
“He wrestled pretty well,” West Branch coach Jason Bainey said. “To get five matches here, we’re pretty happy about that. There are some things we need to work on.”
Glendale’s Suds Dubler (172) was a runner-up for the second time in the tournament, dropping a 5-1 decision to Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan. Daniel Boone is a Class 3A school in District 3.
Glendale finished ninth in the team standings, while Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch were 15th and 17th, respectively. Dallastown won the team title by 16 points, 165.5-149.5, over Penns Valley.
Five other Progressland wrestlers placed in the top eight.
P-O’s Marcus Gable (138) was the only area wrestler to finish third. P-O’s Austin Foster (152) placed fifth, while Glendale’s George Campbell (138) was sixth.
West Branch’s Aaron Myers (145) and Glendale’s Britton Spangle (189) placed eighth.
Zeke Dubler (12-0), who had two pins, a technical fall and a semifinal forfeit, scored a takedown in the first period against Bingaman. He rode tough, escaped in the second period and avoided any danger in the third after giving up an escape at the 1:15 mark.
“Zeke is really focused right now,” Glendale coach Brian Storm said. “He’s wrestling great. That’s pretty much what I expected of him.”
Bainey (7-0), who had two pins, a technical fall and a major decision in his first four bouts, pounced quickly against Houser, getting a takedown and two nearfall points in the first period. After that, he might have been affected by many nosebleed timeouts for Houser.
“I wanted to wrestle and it kept stopping,” Landon Bainey said. “It was a little bit confusing.”
“I know that frustrated Landon,” Coach Bainey said, “but that’s part of wrestling.
“There’s nothing you can do.”
Houser escaped with 6 seconds left in the second period and he caught Bainey on his back for two points in the third. Bainey scored a reversal before the final buzzer to set the final score.
“I don’t like being on my back or getting scored on at all,” Landon said. “I was just like trying to hold on and circle, but I made a mistake and he put me on my back. That let me know what I need to work and what I need to get better.”
“I’m just proud of him. He kept his composure,” Coach Bainey said.
After rolling through his first four bouts with two quick pins and two decisions, the second-seeded Suds Dubler (11-1) found the going tougher against the top-seeded Hogan. Hogan, a returning state qualifier, scored three nearfall points in the second period and took Dubler down with 18 seconds left to prevent him from reaching 99 wins.
“I think I did good,” Suds said. “There’s obviously room for improvement.
“I definitely need to get my conditioning better if I want to go far. I need matches like that.”
Gable went 5-1 with four pins, including a fall in 3:43 over Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto in the third-place bout.
His only loss came to Mount Pleasant’s eventual runner-up Jamison Poklembo, 3-2, in the semifinals.
Foster, Campbell and Spangle wrestled eight bouts over two days. Foster went 6-2, while Campbell and Spangle were 5-3. Myers went 3-3.
All three area teams are back on the mat on Tuesday. West Branch hosts Moshannon Valley, while Glendale hosts Mount Union. P-O wrestles at Bald Eagle Area.
KEY, TOP 25 TEAM STANDINGS
1. D—Dallastown 165.5; 2. PV—Penns Valley 149.5; 3. TRIN—Trinity 148.5; 4. NA—North Allegheny 144.5; 5. SG—Spring Grove 143.5; 6. S—Selinsgrove 130; 7. SM—St. Marys 117; 8. A—Altoona 115.5; 9. G—Glendale 103.5; 10. MP—Mount Pleasant 103; 11. C—Corry 92; 12. W—Woodbridge, VA 91.5; 13. DB—Daniel Boone 90.5; 14. M—Mifflinburg 88.5; 15. PO—Philipsburg-Osceola 87; 16. H—Huntingdon 83; 17. WB—West Branch 77.5; 18. ARM—Armstrong 74.5; 19. CHAN—Chantilly, VA and MC—Manheim Central 71; 21. T—Tyrone 70; 22. MC—Marion Center 69; 23. PC—Penn Cambria 68; 24. NS—North Star 66; 25. SW—South Williamsport 64.5.
Championship Finals
106—Beimel, SM, dec. Darlington, PV, 4-3; 113—Bainey, WB, dec. Houser, DB, 6-3; 120—Rice, SG, dec. Shunk, PV, 5-4; 126—Coy, NA, dec. Gardner, SW, 1-0; 132—Reihner, TRIN, dec. Vega, SG, 5-1; 138—Pierce, Harbor Creek, pinned Poklembo, MP, 4:57; 145—Watson, PV, dec. Heilbrun, MC, 7-4.
152—Sipes, A, dec. Dobbins, D, 2-1; 160—Z. Dubler, G, dec. Bingaman, M, 3-1; 172—Hogan, DB, dec. S. Dubler, G, 5-1; 189—Stephens, W, dec. Kubat, Central Cambria, 4-3; 215—Pitzer, MP, pinned Linkerhof, C, 5:04; 285—Banco, TRIN, pinned Reyda, C, 1:15.
Outstanding Wrestler: Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant.
CONSOLATIONS
PROGRESSLAND RESULTS
Third Place
138—Gable, PO, pinned Cornetto, MC, 3:43
Fifth Place
138—Dawit, W, dec. Campbell, G, 5-2; 152—Foster, PO, won by forfeit over Wood, T.
Seventh Place
145—Matthews, Central, pinned A. Myers, WB, 2:26; 215—Marabell, Tunkhannock, pinned Spangle, G, 1:21.