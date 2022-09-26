ALTOONA — The Curwensville boys golf team compete in the Inter-County Conference Championships at the Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona on Monday.
The Tide’s Landon Bailor and Davis Fleming finished in a three-way tie for seventh with Bellwood-Antis’ Zach Pier. All three golfers had a 102.
The Blue Devils’ Ethan Johnston won the vent with an 86.
Curwensville’s Conner Howell was tied for 12th with a 107.
Ayden Sutika (tied for 16th), Kaceton Ciamacco (tied for 18th) and Zach Peters (20th) also participated in the event.
Bellwood-Antis also won the team title with a score of 99. McConnellsburg was second with 105, while Curwensville was third with a 132.
Team Standings and Key
1. Bellwood-Antis (BA) 99, 2. McConnellsburg (M) 105, 3. Curwensville (C) 132, 4. Everett (E) 133, 5. Tussey Mountain (TM) 211, 6. Claysburg-Kimmel (CK) 232.
Top Ten
1. Ethan Johnston (BA) 86, t-2. Hunter Ward (M) and Maddox Risbon (E) 92, 4. Kohen Hall (M) 94, 5. Josh Dorminy (BA) 96, 6. Bronson Early (M) 99, t-7. Landon Bailor (C), Davis Fleming (C) and Zach Pier (BA) 102. 10. Ryan Marinak (BA), 103.
Other Curwensville golfers
t-12. Conner Howell, t-16. Ayden Sutika, t-18. Kaceton Ciamacco, t-20. Zach Peters.