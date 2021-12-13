Denny Scott Bailey, 41, of Woodland was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus an additional 31 to 60 years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Bailey was found guilty at trial last month of first degree murder for the killing of Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville on Aug. 14, 2017. A murder of the first degree conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Bailey was also found guilty of other charges such as criminal conspiracy-muder of the first degree, kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, conspiracy-arson. And in a separate case, Bailey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for assaulting a corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail in September of 2018, while awaiting trial on the murder case.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked Ammerman to give Bailey consecutive sentences on the other charges to protect the public and keep Bailey in jail in case the appellate courts determine life sentences are not permissible.
Bailey’s court-appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, asked Ammerman to run all the other sentences concurrent to the life sentence.
Ammerman sentenced Bailey to life in prison without parole on the murder in the first degree charge, and he made the following sentences consecutive to the life sentence — criminal conspiracy-murder of the first degree minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years in state prison, kidnapping minimum of six years, maximum of 12 years in state prison, and criminal conspiracy-kidnapping minimum of five years, maximum of 10 years in state prison prison.
According to testimony at trial, Bailey and Kenja Tew of Clearfield lured Anderson to a remote area in the Bailey Settelment area of Pike Township. Bailey then stabbed Anderson to death and burned his body.
Bailey and Tew then returned to Bailey’s home, where Tew, Bailey and Bailey’s girlfriend Chantell Demi, 30, of SCI-Cambridge Springs, burned their clothes, washed down the home with bleach and buried the murder weapons in the woods behind the home.
And at the request of Bailey, Demi set fire to the SUV used to transport Bailey, Tew and Anderson to the murder scene.
Bailey denied the accusations.
Director Margie Roselli of Clearfield County Victim/Witness read victim impact statements from Anderson’s mother and grandmother. Both said Anderson was generous, kind and forgiving and he probably forgives Bailey for his crime, but Anderson’s mother said she would never forgive Bailey for what he did and is glad he is spending the rest of his life in jail.
Sayers thanked all of the police officers, state troopers and the staff in the District Attorney’s Office for their work in the case. Ammerman said the staff at the Clearfield County Jail and Warden David Kessling and former Warden Greg Hallstron also deserve thanks for dealing with Bailey for these past four years.
Sayers agreed and said Kessling went the extra mile and personnally transported a witness from state prison to the courthouse to make sure she testified.
On the advice of his attorney, Bailey made no statement at the sentencing hearing.
Demi was also sentenced yesterday to a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years in state prison. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, kidnapping, arson, and tampering with evidence.
She cooperated with the commonwealth and testified against Bailey at his trial last month and the plea agreement was conditional on her testifying truthfully at the trial.
Demi is currently incarcerated in SCI-Cambridge Springs and participated in her hearing via video teleconferencing.
Tew also testified against Bailey; he is also charged with criminal homicide but his case is still pending. Tew said at the trial that the commonwealth has offered him a plea deal for him to plead guilty to murder of the second degree, criminal conspiracy-murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy-abuse of a corpse and would serve 20 to 40 years in prison, but he must testify truthfully at trial.
Tew said on the stand he hasn’t decided yet whether he would accept the plea agreement.