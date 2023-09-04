George Bailey of Clearfield was finally able to park his #49 Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Late in the Carns Equipment Victory lane, while Jimmy Holden of Tiona won the Karen Condon Memorial for the Small Block Modifieds and AJ Hoffner of Turbotville won the Jess Mayhew Memorial for the Littles Drive In Four Cylinders.
John Eckenrod picked up win number five in the Pure Stocks while Mifflintowns Heath Walton won the 600 Micro main and Verlee Elensky of West Decatur won the Powder Puff Main.
The Semi Late Feature saw Jeremy Lippert and George Bailey on the front row, with Bailey taking off like a shot out of a cannon as he took off and left the rest of the field in his mirror. As he was putting on a show of his own, the best battle on the track was for second, between Lippert, Gary Little and Justin Owens. Those three jockeyed for second the entire 20 lap, non-stop distance. They swapped positions often, but when Sam McClellan threw the double checkered flags, with Bailey winning by nearly a lap over Lippert, Owens, Little and Luke Hoffner. Heat wins went to Owens and Little.
The Karen Condon Small Block Modified Memorial hit the track, and special four-wide parade lap was held in her memory, then when the drivers got lined up Bob Garvey Jr. and Shannon Casher were on the front row. The green saw Garvey dart into the lead, with Jimmy Holden quickly moving into second and Casher in third.
On lap three, Holden bobbled in the corner and Chaser was able to get second, but a lap later Holden was able to take second back and on lap five, he was leading the event. As he began to pull away, Garvey was settling into second and when the checkered flags fell it was Holden getting win number 10 on the season. Garvey was second with Shannon Casher third and brothers Aaron and Craig Casher completing the top five. Aaron Casher and Holden won the heats.
The Pure Stocks saw Ryan Shaffner and John Eckenrod on the front row, and Eckenrod darted into the lead with Shaffner in second and Bob Holt third. On a lap 8 restart, Shaffner met up with the dreaded infield tire when he dove into the first turn too low, forcing him to the pits. On the restart, Eric Lucas threw everything he had at Eckenrod, but Eckenrod was able to keep the #1 in the lead for his fifth win of the year. Lucas was second, Holt was third, Eric Luzier was fourth and Shaffner was fifth. Lucas won the heat.
The Little’s Drive in Four Cylinder, Jess Mayhew Memorial was brought down to the line with Latavin Spriggs and Luke Hoffner on the front row, with fourth placed starter Jason Elensky taking the outside groove and taking the lead off the fourth turn. As he was leading, Spriggs and Hoffner was fighting for second with Justin Williamson joining the battle then along came Shawn Williamson, William Kephart, Jimmy Ogden and AJ Hoffner, all battling for second place, as Elensky was opening up an advantage. Back to back yellows on lap 8 slowed the feature event, as Elensky continued to lead. Williamson Ogden and Hoffner were now second, third and fourth, but on lap 15, Elensky’s #57 gave up the chase and he drifted to the pits, giving Hoffner the lead, as he held off Ogden for his first win of the season. Ogden, Shawn Williamson, Ryan Lippert and Anthony Sones completed the top five. Heat wins went to Hoffner, Ogden and Elensky.
The 600 Micros went green with Heath Walton and Chad Waite on the front row, with Waite leading the opening lap. By lap two, Walton had the lead and he never relinquished it, as he went on to grab his first win of the season. Waite, Shawn Rumbaugh and Cory Bowmaster completed the run down. Waite won the heat.
The Little’s Drive In Powder Puff saw Verlee Elensky and Rhiannon Williamson on the front row, as Elensky took the lead and never gave up, as she wheeled the #5L to victory lane over Cierra Gould, Bethany McClellan, Samantha Lippert and Miranda Wormuth.