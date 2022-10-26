After stumbling a bit for a couple weeks, I got back in gear with my second 10-0 week of the season. While I never kept track of my picks over the years, I’m fairly certain I’ve never had two perfect weeks in the same season.
So it’s certainly been a kind of boom or bust year with picks as I’ve settled in around 73 percent despite having the two 10-0 weeks as well as a 9-1.
This is the last week of the high school football regular season and as it currently stands only two Progressland teams have qualified for the postseason, so it’s hard to tell how much longer I’ll select games each week.
But for now, on to the picks...
Clearfield at Karns City: The Gremlins have had a bit of an up-and-down season, but they do have wins over the other two (14-6 over St. Marys and 15-13 against Punxsutawney) District 9 class 3A wins in low-scoring affairs. I think the Bison win, but Karns City may be able to hold them below their average.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 28, KARNS CITY 10
Curwensville at Glendale: This is a must win for both teams as the Vikings can clinch a D-6 playoff spot with a victory, while the Tide have an outside shot with a win and some help. This came down to the wire in a 32-29 Tide win last season and another game much like that wouldn’t surprise me.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 33, CURWENSVILLE 27
Moshannon Valley at West Branch: The Black Knights are red hot, having won three straight and four of five, while the Warriors have dropped their last three to fall out of playoff contention. But this is a rivalry game, so throw all record out the window.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 35, WEST BRANCH 27
Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola: After winning a battle of 1-win teams last week, the Mounties hope to close the season on a 2-game win streak in a matchup of 2-win teams.
THE PICK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 31, RIDGWAY 23
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State: The Nittany Lions seemed to right the ship last week in a rout of Minnesota, but the Buckeyes are on a whole other level and just may be the best team in the nation.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 42, PENNS STATE 24
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State: The Wildcats are a slight favorite at home and have a strong rushing attack but the Cowboys are probably the more complete team and have a defense capable of at least slowing the hosts.
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 36, KANSAS STATE 33
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee: Kentucky may have a better defense than the Vols have faced so far this season, but it’s still likely Tennessee scores in bunces. Can Will Levis and the Wildcats keep up?
THE PICK: TENNESSEE 38, KENTUCKY 31
Pitt at No. 21 North Carolina: The glutton for punishment that I am, I decided to put Pitt, which I never pick right, on a slate that doesn’t have many big matchups. The Tar Heels are favored by 3 and I’m not sure how it stays that close. But then again, this is a Pitt game.
THE PICK: NORTH CAROLINA 36, PITT 27
Florida at No. 1 Georgia: Yeah, Georgia is the defending national champs and ranked No. 1 and Florida has three losses including a 45-35 loss to LSU last week. But a 23-point spread in this rivalry game?
THE PICK: GEORGIA 37, FLORIDA 24
Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan: Another rivalry game with a 23-point spread with the underdog being the team that has won 10 of the last 14 games? Sparty is just 3-4 and struggles to stop the run, so Blake Corum and the Wolverines may just hit that at the Big House.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN 37, MICHIGAN STATE 17
Last Week: 10-0, 100%
This season: 59-21, 73.8%