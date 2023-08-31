ALTOONA — Bishop Guilfoyle’s Hugo Llorente scored at 2:05 to give the Marauders the only goal they needed in a 1-0 shutout of Clearfield on Thursday.
Guilfoyle outshot the Bison 7-6.
Tanner Kaskan made six saves for Clearfield, which slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Bison are back on the field Tuesday, hosting Central Cambria.
Bishop Guifoyle 1, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
1. Hugo Llorente, BG, 2:05.
Shots: Clearfield 6, Bishop Guilfoyle 7.
Saves: Clearfield (Tanner Kaskan) 6, Bishop Guilfoyle (Evan Burke) 6.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Bishop Guilfoyle 2.