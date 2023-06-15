Glendale softball player Ava Weld has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending June 10.
Weld hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning in the Lady Vikings PIAA quarterfinal game against Carmichaels, sending Glendale to a 5-4 extra inning victory and spot in the state semis.
“Ava is a huge addition to the team this year,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “She came up huge for us a number of times throughout the year, especially with her big hit against Carmichaels. She is a super kid with a huge heart for the game.”