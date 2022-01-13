Moshannon Valley wrestler Autumn Shoff has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 8. Shoff went 5-0 with two pins at the Everett Bloody Run Duals.

“Autumn wrestled great at the Everett Duals,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “She was aggressive and went out looking for falls. She works hard and wants to win. She has helped the team all year.”

