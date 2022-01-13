...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or
more inches possible.
* WHERE...Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset, Northern Centre and
Warren Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lingering, light snow showers are expected
Monday night and Tuesday in the wake of the main system..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&