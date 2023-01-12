The attrition of Pittsburgh’s defensive corps was on full display Thursday morning as Mike Sullivan ran the Penguins through the paces at PPG Paints Arena.
The team’s top three right-shot defenders were absent during a practice that lacked energy in addition to a complete 18-man lineup. Two of the five blue-liners on the ice did not crack the Opening Night game roster. And the latest call-up from the American Hockey League was nowhere to be seen during the skate.
Forget pairs. All Sullivan could do is ask the defenders he did have to rotate.
“Obviously, we’re depleted on the blue line right now with some of the injuries that we have,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got some big-minute guys that aren’t in the lineup. And we’re looking for guys to step up and help us in certain situations.”
The circumstances are not quite as dire as they were two seasons ago, when the Penguins had to sign Yannick Weber off the street and asked Kevin Czuczman to play his first NHL games in seven years. But they are nearing the brink.
So, what were the latest updates on Kris Letang, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta?
Letang remained away from the team following the death of his father on New Year’s Eve. The six-time All-Star has been in Montreal since he was excused by the team Jan. 1, a day before the Winter Classic. There is still no timetable for his return.
“He’s obviously going through a difficult circumstance right now. We’re all trying to offer him the space that’s necessary but also be supportive,” Sullivan said.
The coach added Letang is still dealing with the lower-body injury he suffered in late December. So he may not be ready to play whenever he does return.
Petry has yet to practice with the full team since he hurt his left wrist Dec. 10. He did skate on an individual basis again Thursday. But he likely will not be available when they host Winnipeg on Friday or when they visit Carolina a day later.
Plus, all the injuries and a lack of salary cap space may make activating Petry from long-term injured reserve a tightrope act for general manager Ron Hextall.
And then there’s Rutta, who led the Penguins in ice time during Tuesday’s win over Vancouver. He was not on the ice for Thursday’s practice. Sullivan said it was just a maintenance day for Rutta, their top righty with Letang and Petry out.
Brian Dumoulin said Rutta will be missed if he is unable to take on Winnipeg.
“He’s steady. He just makes the simple play. He plays hard, ends cycles, blocks shots,” Dumoulin said. “He just does a lot of the little things for our team.”
The Penguins before Thursday’s practice called up veteran defenseman Taylor Fedun, who has served as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s captain the last two seasons. He has two points and a plus-3 rating in 30 games for the Baby Pens.
Why did Fedun get the call over Mark Friedman, who was sent down to the AHL on Wednesday? Sullivan explained the team didn’t want Friedman to be idle for too long, which hints Rutta will indeed be OK to play Friday. But Friedman’s pending waiver status was presumably also a consideration there.
Fedun, 34, is a right-shot defenseman with 127 games of NHL experience split among five teams. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. This is his third call-up to Pittsburgh during his time with the organization, but he has not skated in an NHL game since the 2020 playoffs, when he was with the Dallas Stars.
Fedun was not able to make it to Pittsburgh in time for the 11 a.m. practice.
Add in the absences of goalie Tristan Jarry and forwards Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald, and the Penguins were significantly shorthanded at the skate.
The injuries on the blue line, along with the absence of Letang, have factored into the team’s struggles coming out of the Christmas break. They are 2-4-1 since then, allowing four or more goals in five of those games. Their transition game is impacted. And their power play at one point went 21 opportunities without connecting.
One bright spot there has been the play of 22-year-old defenseman Ty Smith.
“Ty looks more comfortable each game he plays, and I think he has such upside to him,” said Marcus Pettersson, who marveled at the youngster’s mobility.
Smith did not make the NHL club out of training camp, partially due to salary cap and financial considerations. Now, out of necessity, he is manning the point on their top power play, skating on his off side and playing 19 minutes per game.
One more injury and he might suddenly find himself on Pittsburgh’s top pair.
Penguins veterans, who have watched the team endure clusters of injuries before, believe experience and organization depth will get them through this stretch.
“We had a little bit of [stability] in the beginning of the season and now it’s testing us. But it will build character,” Penguins mainstay Dumoulin said. “It seems like it’s that way every year. We’ve always had to rely on guys. That’s why we’ve had a great organization. It’s helped. And we just need guys to keep stepping up.”