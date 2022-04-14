Harmony baseball player Anthony Maseto has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 9.
Maseto had a big opening day for the Owls, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including two doubles and two stolen bases. He was also the winning pitcher, tossing four innings and allowing one run on three hits and eight strikeouts.
“Anthony is a great athlete and a great player,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “He knows the game. There is no ifs, ands or buts about it. He’s our top player. Anyone who watches us play can see that.
“That’s why we moved him around in the order a little bit, so you can’t work around him.”